Officials of Great Britain team are getting infuriated at the refusal of authorities here to discuss the possible release 10 British athletes and staff who have been in quarantine for nearly a week.

Six athletes and four staff members from the British contingent were identified as close contacts after a passenger unconnected to the team on their flight to Japan on Thursday had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The group tested negative on arrival and has been reporting negative test results every day. But they all remain in isolation as per the guidelines.

Steeplechaser Zak Seddon expressed frustration on Twitter.

“We’ve been stuck inside for 6 days now with 11 negative tests and all double vaccinated. Shocked we’re not allowed back into a Covid safe environment. My Olympic experience will be spent alone, bar a few socially distanced hours a day,” he wrote in his tweet.

Seddon took offence to the comments made by team-mate, hurdler Jessie Knight to The Guardian. In an interview, Jessie said that self-isolation for her had not been too strenuous as everything she had needed had been instantly dropped off to her room.

In a post later deleted, Seddon had said: “Article makes me so mad. So undermining to those of those of us who are struggling with this situation, thrive off the social interaction, and perform our best when we get the stimulus from the championship environment.”