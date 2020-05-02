The Formula 1 season, which is likely to begin with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, was supposed to have the British GP next in line but Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said that it “is not a given” even without spectators.

Formula 1 is planning to start the 2020 season with back-to-back races at the closed Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria which would be followed by three races at the Silverstone. However, as the novel coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom remains to be volatile, the races at Silverstone is under doubt.

“The end of April (decision deadline) for us was if we had to start putting up a temporary infrastructure for hospitality and dealing with the public and staff. We are only working on fixed infrastructure (now) so it’s an awful lot less,” Pringle was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“I’m confident we could operate well within F1’s decision-making cycle. I think they are the ones who have got to make the decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, the first nine rounds of races of the season already have already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has almost brought the entire world into lockdown and killed more than two lakh people.

Austria, with 530 fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, seems to have been impacted less than other European countries like Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom where the death count has jumped over 20,000 each.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn said that Austria was the perfect place to begin the season as they plan to get everyone, who would be involved in the races, tested for the novel coronavirus.

“Austria fits that bill very well. It’s got a local airport right next to the circuit, where people can charter planes into. It’s not too close to a metropolis, it has a great infrastructure around it,” Brawn told an F1 podcast.

“There will be no motorhomes, but there will be a full catering facility laid on that the circuit has.”

Austrian public radio broadcaster Ö3 had stated that the Austrian GP and the Formula 1 officials were confident about staging a double-header at the Red Bull Ring. And with all precautions against the deadly virus in place, it has been said that “only a second wave of infection can prevent Formula 1 in Styria”.

Reportedly, 400 track, security and hospitality personnel involved with the race have already been tested negative for the virus and they have been cleared to take part in their duties.