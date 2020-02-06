Amid the ongoing speculations of MS Dhoni calling time on his cricket career, former chief selector of the Indian National Cricket Team MSK Prasad revealed that he is also a big fan of Dhoni like others.

“Mahi will take a decision for himself. As a panel member, if I keep professional duty aside, I am as big a fan of Dhoni as anyone else. He has achieved everything under the sun winning two World Cups, the Champions Trophy, the No. 1 Status in Tests. Nobody can question that,” Prasad was quoted as saying by IANS via Sportstar.

“About his career, he will take a call. As selectors, our duty is to move on and identify the next generation of players and keep giving them chances,” Prasad said, adding, “As far as we are concerned, we are backing youngsters and giving them as many opportunities to settle well and play long.”

Dhoni, who made his international debut in 2004, led a young Indian squad to become the ICC World Twenty20 champions in 2007. He then took India to the top of the ICC Test rankings before winning the ICC World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played 90 Test matches for India and scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 before hanging his boots from the longest format of the game in 2014. Considered a game-changer in the ODI format, Dhoni has 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 in 350 matches.

The Ranchi lad, who is regarded as the best finishers in the world, quit the white-ball captaincy in January 2017 to hand over the reign to Kohli.