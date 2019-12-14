Bhuvnehswar Kumar, who has already been ruled out of the upcoming One Day International (ODI) Series against the West Indies, is likely to remain out of action till the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

According to a report of The Times of India, the pacer might undergo surgery and will definitely miss the entire length of the New Zealand tour.

“He will certainly miss the entire tour of New Zealand. Probably should be in a position to return to cricket only during the IPL, if all goes well,” a source privy to the development was quoted in the report.

“He’ll have to go through one (surgery). That’s confirmed. The how, when and where is being worked out,” the source added.

The 29-year-old cricketer, who made a comeback in the recently-concluded Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against the Windies, complained of pain and discomfort in his right groin during the last match of the series.

He has been replaced by Shardul Thakur for the ODI assignments beginning from December 15.

An indispensable part of the limited-overs set-up, Kumar had suffered a massive injury during the World Cup in England earlier this year. He remained out of action for an extensive period of time and in the process missed India’s tour of West Indies and then the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

India, meanwhile, will be eyeing victory in the ODI competition as well after bagging a hard-fought T20I series. The West Indies gave the hosts a run for their money in the shortest format and Virat Kohli & Co. will be looking to avoid such circumstances.

The West Indian batting unit looks on equal footing with their Indian counterparts and much will depend on how the visiting bowlers cope up against the Indian batsmen.