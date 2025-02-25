Bharati Ghosh, the table tennis pioneer passes away

Bharati Ghosh, a pioneering table tennis teacher and coach, who played a pivotal role in establishing Siliguri as the ‘City of Table Tennis,’ passed away today at the age of 86.

She had been battling age-related health issues for several days, with her condition deteriorating recently, leaving her largely bedridden.

Bharati Ghosh’s contributions to the sport were immense. Under her guidance, numerous students excelled at state and national levels, with some even earning prestigious accolades like the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. Despite her significant impact, she remained under recognised by official authorities for years.

Her legacy, however, did not go unnoticed by the people of Siliguri. A few days ago, mayor Goutam Deb visited her residence to check on her health and assured her family of his support. In 2016, the Siliguri Journalists’ Club (SJC) honoured her with the Kanchenjunga Award and a cash prize for her outstanding contributions to table tennis and her role in discovering and nurturing talented players from the region. The award was presented by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who later took the initiative to recognise Bharati Ghosh as a ‘Shiksha Guru.’ In 2019, the state government conferred her with the Banga Ratna Award.

Bharati Ghosh’s journey in table tennis began under the mentorship of Bhabani Mukherjee, a Dronacharya Awardee. She went on to serve as a national-level coach for the Indian team, assisting Mukherjee. Beyond her professional achievements, she also dedicated herself to training physically challenged boys and girls, achieving remarkable success in this endeavour.

Mantu Ghosh, an Arjuna Awardee and one of her protégés, fondly remembered her as a motherly figure. “Bharati Ghosh was like a mother to us. She guided us not just as a teacher but with the love and care of a mother. Today, we have lost both a teacher and a mother,” she said.

Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh also expressed his condolences, acknowledging that while official recognition eluded her for years, the people of Siliguri will always honour her contributions. “She gave Siliguri an identity by producing talented table tennis players who excelled at the national level,” he remarked.

Bharati Ghosh’s passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy as a mentor, coach, and inspiration will continue to live on in the hearts of her students and the table tennis community.