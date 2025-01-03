BGT 2024-25: Bowlers put Aussies ahead with another Indian first-innings collapse

India’s chaotic on-field batting performance on the opening day of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that saw them bundled out for 185 just before close of play, was similar to the off-field chaos surrounding Indian cricket that witnessed Rohit Sharma opting out of the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, that witnessed another record attendance of 47,988 packing the Sydney Cricket Ground for the biggest day one crowd since 1975-76.

On a pitch that became increasingly spicy as the day played out, Australia openers were asked to survive a torrid three-over spell from India’s chief tormentor Bumrah, and the 31-year-old led from the front with the key wicket of Usman Khawaja to wrap up the day’s proceedings.

At stumps, Australia reached 9/1 after Bumrah managed to induce an outside edge off Khawaja, which was safely pouched by KL Rahul in the slip cordon. Khawaja’s wicket was a rare moment to cherish for the visitors on a day where the home pacers took full advantage of the conditions to roll India for a meagre total.

India’s total of 185 was the lowest first-innings score by a touring side at the SCG since they were bowled out for 150 in the first Test of the current millennium, a match they went on to lose by an innings and 141 runs as Australia piled on 5-552 in reply.

That tally would have been fewer or equal to the historic low had Australia held their chances and received a favourable third-umpire verdict on the hotly disputed ‘catch’ from the first ball Virat Kohli faced, which was ruled to have brushed the grass.

Coming in after India lost the openers — KL Rahul (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), Kohli could have been dismissed first ball, but he survived to a decision that evoked mixed responses from commentators of either side. Scott Boland, who eventually emerged Australia’s best bowler of the day with staggering figures of 4/31, had Kohli wafting an outside edge to second slip, where Steven Smith dived low to his right and appeared to have grabbed the ball close to the ground before somehow scooping it up to gully, where Marnus Labuschagne completed the catch.

Reviewing the combined effort of Smith and Labuschagne, Joel Wilson, the third umpire deemed the ball touched the ground in the process of Smith trying to keep the catching chance alive, and thus not satisfying the conditions of a fair catch.

Kohli, however, failed to take full advantage of the life, as he succumbed for a 69-ball 17, to the same bowler just after lunch with Beau Webster, the debutant holding on to a neat catch at third slip.

At 72 for 4, India desperately needed some solidity, and Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja briefly managed to repair the innings with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket in 25 overs before Boland damaged India again, this time with a double-blow. He first got rid of Pant splicing a pull to mid-on, and next ball he had Nitish Kumar Reddy, India’s hero from the MCG Test, caught at second slip for a duck.

Australia lead pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins then got rid of India’s lower order. Despite battling back issues, Starc clocked 147kph to create enough discomfort for India’s batters, and was eventually rewarded with Jadeja’s scalp (26 off 95 balls). Cummins then wrapped India up for 185. In between, Bumrah had some fun with the bat, clubbing his way to 22 off 17 balls.

However, it was his eventful final over of the day that lifted India’s spirits. He celebrated the wicket of Khawaja animatedly by spinning around and roaring at Konstas, the non-striker, who had been involved in a heated exchange with him moments before the dismissal.

As such, the second day of the Test promises another exciting battle on the cards between the teenaged Sam Konstas and Bumrah.

Brief Scores: Australia 9 for 1 (Bumrah 1-7) trail India185 (Pant 40, Boland 4-31, Starc 3-49, Cummins 2-37) by 176 runs.