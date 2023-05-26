BFI appoints John Warburton as head coach for Sub-Junior category

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday appointed John Warburton as the head coach for the Sub-Junior Category.

The appointment is part of a strategic partnership between BFI and JSW aimed at development of Indian Boxing at grassroot level. Warburton, a highly experienced and accomplished coach from England , will bring in a wealth of expertise to Indian boxing.

“We at BFI are extremely proud and happy to have Mr Warburton to nurture the younger talents and guide them with enormous experiences that he has from his career. At BFI it is our mission to not only encourage excellence at the highest level of Indian Boxing but also ensure we can have similar levels of training at the grassroots level too and unearth more talents and create a strong talent pool,” said BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita,

With a coaching career spanning nearly four decades, Warburton has been actively involved in the English boxing scene since 1984. He gained recognition and respect through his work with the senior male England team, where he collaborated with Olympic and World medalists such as Audley Harrison, Amir Khan, James DeGale, David Haye, and Carl Froch.

In 2010, John Warburton joined the England national team as a youth development and performance coach, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering their growth. Throughout his tenure, he played a significant role in preparing numerous boxers who successfully advanced through the Great Britain pathway, excelling at prestigious events such as the Commonwealth Games, European and World Championships as well as the Olympics.

Currently, Warburton heads boxing at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport, where he has also worked with promising Indian boxers, including Manju Bamboriya, Manisha Moun, and Nishant Dev. His expertise and guidance have played a crucial role in their development and progression.

His outstanding track record extends beyond his work with national teams and institutes. He has nurtured and mentored numerous boxers in England, helping them reach professional world championships.

Notable names among his protégés include Callum Smith and Antony Bellew, who have made their mark on the international boxing stage.