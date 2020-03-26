Despite the Coronavirus threatening the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be called off, England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is preparing himself for the cash-rich league.

“At the moment my next competitive cricket is going to be in the IPL,” Stokes was quoted by IANS via BBC Radio 5 Live.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the government had earlier suspended all the visas till April 15 which eventually forced the deferring of the 13th edition of IPL till the mid of April.

Currently, India is under lockdown of 21 days and looking at the scenario, it seems that the IPL is likely to get cancelled. But Stokes plans to keep himself physically prepared in case IPL happens.

“I have to get my head round that I am playing even though in the back of my mind I know I am probably not. I have to build up and get myself physically in a position that if it does happen, I am good to go,” said Stokes.

“I cannot take three weeks off and expect the body to be ready for 20 April because it doesn’t work like that. It might happen and if it does, I don’t want to be behind,” he added.