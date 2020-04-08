The Wisden Almanack on Wednesday announced Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Ellyse Perry, Simon Harmer and Marnus Labuschagne as the ‘Five Cricketers of the Year’ while naming Ben Stokes as the Leading Cricketer of 2019.

Australia women’s cricketer Perry was also named the Leading Woman Cricketer in the World with Andre Russel being the Leading T20 Cricketer in 2019.

England’s main man in 2019, Stokes was the catalyst to his team’s success last year. His incredible performance in final of the World Cup at Lord’s had given his team their maiden title before his heroics at Headingley saw Three Lions chasing their highest-ever Test score to level the Ashes.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old amassed a total of 821 runs in red-ball cricket last year at an average of 45, including an Ashes century at Lord’s. His ODI batting figures in 2019 stood at 719 with a staggering average of almost 60.

Meanwhile, Archer was included having finished the World Cup as England’s leading wicket-taker. The Barbados-born pacer also had six-wicket hauls in each of England’s two victories in the drawn Ashes last year.

Cummins, the number one Test bowler in the world, was the second-highest wicket-taker for his team in the World Cup and the leading one in Australia’s successful Ashes campaign where they retained the urn.

Replacing Steve Smith and coming in as the first concussion substitute in the history of Test cricket in the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s, Labuschagne had a dream year and with 1,104 runs finished 2019 as the highest scorer in the red-ball format.

Perry was the star for her team as Australia Women successfully defended the Ashes. She had made 187 runs in the one-off Test and had also earned a figure of 7/22 in the last of the three ODIs against England.

Former South Africa spinner, Simon Harmer played the pivotal role in Essex’s glorious campaign in 2019 where they became the first side to secure the ‘modern double’ by winning the County Championship and the T20 Blast. Harmer took 83 wickets in Championship before putting his name under 17 T20 scalps.