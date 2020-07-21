England all-rounder Ben Stokes has dethroned Jason Holder to become the number one Test all-rounder, according to the latest ICC rankings that were released on Tuesday.

On ending the 18 months reign of the West Indies captain at the top, Stokes has become the first England cricketer to achieve the feat since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006.

Stokes was trailing Holder by 54 points ahead of the Old Trafford Test between England and the West Indies. But with his majestic performance, that helped England win the second Test of the ongoing three-match series, the 29-year-old has jumped to the top.

Stokes is leading Holder by 38 points after taking his tally to 497 points – the highest by any all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 points in April 2008.

Meanwhile, his marathon innings of 176 and the 260-run partnership with fellow centurion Dom Sibley had been instrumental in England’s commanding total of 469/9 in the first innings.

In an attempt to garner some quick runs, the left-handed batsman was asked to open in the second innings on Day 5. Stokes came all guns blazing and scored 78 runs off 57 deliveries in a way only he can.

Stokes showed his impeccable commitment in fielding as as well. He chased a Blackwood punch down the ground off his own bowling just before tea on Monday. The red cherry found the fence but not before England’s World Cup hero dived in his attempt to stop it.

Stokes also bowled long and probing spells, finishing the match with three wickets. Stuart Broad claimed three wickets to raise England hopes of a series-levelling win early on.

It was riding on his all-round performance that England defeated the West Indies by 113 runs at the Old Trafford to bring parity in the three-match Test series.