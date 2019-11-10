Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has proven time and again why he is considered by millions of people across the world as the Greatest of All Time in world football. He was his phenomenal self on Saturday, as he scored a couple of free-kick goals for Barcelona in a game against Celta Vigo in the Spanish domestic league- La Liga.

Messi scored another goal apart from scoring the two free-kicks and consequently equalled his rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most hat-tricks in La Liga. Both the players have 34 hat-tricks till date. However, although Messi continues to feature in La Liga, Ronaldo moved to Italy last year and plays for Juventus.

On his way to his 34th hat-trick, Messi scored his 51st and 52nd free kicks which shows that he is also one of the best free-kickers in the world at the moment if not the best of the lot. Even if he is not the best, he is certainly better than Cristiano Ronaldo as statistics claim.

📊 — Messi scored more free-kick goals in a single game (2) than Ronaldo has managed to score in the last 694 days. [@TheCatalanKing] pic.twitter.com/tVsD92L68V — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 9, 2019

As stats reveal, Messi has scored more free-kick goals in a single game (2) than what Ronaldo has managed in 694 days- close to two years.

Ronaldo has not managed to score a single free-kick goal since joining Juventus and he almost managed one this week but Aaron Ramsey kicked the ball before it got over the line and the goal became Ramsey’s.

CR7 will be eager to improve that record, given the legend he is.