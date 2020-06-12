India have maintained their 108th spot in the latest FIFA world rankings revealed for the month of June. India have 1187 points and have not lost or gained any.

Belgium remain at the summit ahead of France and Brazil, who complete the podium, while England and Uruguay continue to occupy fourth and fifth respectively. Lying in wait behind them are, in descending order, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia.

No significant change in the FIFA ranking was noticed as international matches have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 4 lakh lives across the world.

India are scheduled to take on Asian champions Qatar at home on October 8 in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round game which would be their first international fixture amid the coronavirus pandemic. They will then take on Bangladesh away on November 12 and host Afghanistan on November 17.

India, coached by Croatian Igor Stimac, are virtually out of reckoning for a berth in the next round of the qualifiers as they have just three points from five matches and stay in fourth position of Group E with just Bangladesh below them in the five-team group.

The next world FIFA ranking will be published on July 16.