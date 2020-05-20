Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday shared a message on social media highlighting the importance of patience and consistency.

“When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties. #backontrack #beresponsible,” wrote Ronaldo on Twitter.

When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties ⚽️💪🏻#backontrack #beresponsible pic.twitter.com/5hFiwr2J2X — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2020

Ronaldo on Tuesday finally resumed training in Turin as football clubs in Italy look to get the players geared up before resuming the sport in the country.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 32 thousand lives in the country and has affected 2.26 lakh.

As per the latest update, the organisers are now looking at mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A, Italy’s top-tier football league.

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday that all the competitions registered under its name, including the Serie A, will remain suspended until June 14 after the Italian government postponed all the sporting events in the country till then.

Ronaldo returned to Turin earlier this month after practicing self-isolation with his family in his hometown Madeira in Portugal.

After returning to Italy on May 5, he was under mandatory two-week quarantine and has finally reported for training on Tuesday.