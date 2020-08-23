Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer Kylian Mbappe thinks that the French team have a great chance to make history and join the elite list of Europe’s best club by beating Bayern Munich in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the much-awaited final in Lisbon, Portugal, Mbappe said that Bayern Munich have been the best tram of this season’s competition but PSG would like to be the best by beating the best.

“I wanted to mark the history of the country. Sunday’s match will be the occasion to do that. The club has had some disappointments, and on Sunday, it’ll play a Champions League final. We’ve not given up. Winning this competition with a French club would be super. I came here for that, it would be an achievement. Is Paris Saint-Germain a big European club? Sunday will be a good opportunity to get into the company,” Mbappe said as quoted on the official website of PSG.

Bayern Munich have stormed their way into the final with some huge victories en route. They defeated Chelsea with an aggregate score of 7-1 in the round of 16 before thrashing Barcelona 8-2 in the single-leg quarterfinals.

Speaking about such a dominating opponent, Mbappe said, “Playing against Neuer, one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football…I’ve trained, I’ve always dreamed of it. When you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. We’ll have to play our game and we’ll see after that what happens, but I hope to bring the trophy back to Paris.”

“I’m happy to play against a big team like Bayern, and I’m looking forward to Sunday. The more the days pass, the better I feel. It did me good to play the semi-final. I hope to be in the best condition possible on Sunday,” the 22-year-old added.

The World Cup winner with France also spoke about what it would mean for them to win Europe’s premier club competition in a season which was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “It is the biggest club competition, after all. Playing in this context is peculiar, because we would have liked to have done so in front of our fans, but we know they’re supporting us at a distance. In spite of having to play behind closed doors, there is a special kind of atmosphere…You can feel the tension!”

“Everyone wants to win the Champions League. It’s a special format that’s due to a tragedy, so it’s a very special year because everyone will remember it,” he concluded.