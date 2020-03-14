After postponing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 till April 15, the BCCI is considering to stage the 13th edition of the cash-rich league behind the closed doors.

The board officials on Saturday met with the owners of the eight IPL franchises to discuss the fate of this year’s tournament. And according to a PTI report, one of the solutions that came out of the meeting was to hold a “curtailed IPL”.

“There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL,” PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying after the meeting.

It has also been revealed that neither the franchise owners nor the board officials are thinking of conducting the tournament on foreign soil.

Also, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has confirmed that the BCCI, IPL and the official broadcaster have assured them that there will be no financial loss.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah declared in an official statement on Friday.

The decision had come hours after the Delhi government informed that it will not allow any sports event, including the matches of the IPL, in the national capital due to the pandemic.