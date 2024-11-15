BCCI flags PCB’s plans of CT 2025 trophy tour to POK

Already in a limbo after BCCI refused to send the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy to Pakistan, the tournament faced another hurdle after the Indian cricket board has flagged Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) plan to take the Champions Trophy for a tour of the disputed ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ (POK), prompting the global body ICC to put the promotional event on hold.

According to multiple sources, it has been learnt that the BCCI has raised its objections to the ICC on PCB’s proposed plans of conducting a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under POK.

The Trophy Tour is part of the global body’s promotional campaign, involving visits to multiple cities as per discussions between the international body and the host country.

The issue came up after the PCB, without prior consultation with all stakeholders, announced on its official social media that the Trophy would be taken to Skardu, Murree, and Hunza — areas that fall under the disputed territory.

“Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November,” PCB tweeted.

The eight-team tournament has been originally set to be held in Pakistan in February-March 2025 and to build up for the cricketing extravaganza, the trophy tour has been planned.

Meanwhile, the lead up to the tournament has been nothing short of dramatic as the PCB has written to the ICC seeking clarification on India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. In its letter to the ICC, the PCB has requested an official explanation regarding India’s stance.

The communication from Pakistan does not discuss the event format or a potential hybrid model that the BCCI proposed to play the Indian team’s matches and the final in the UAE. This stand-off between the PCB and BCCI has left the future of the Champions Trophy in jeopardy.

The ICC was reportedly set to announce the schedule, without confirmation of the venues, in the second week of November. According to a tentative schedule, the Champions Trophy is set to be held from February 19 to March 9, with matches scheduled in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. However, there has been no clarity from the global body on the issue yet.