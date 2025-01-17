BCCI brings in ruthless measures to curb ‘indiscipline’ in Team India

Stung by the recent series losses against New Zealand (3-0 at home) and Australia (3-1 during the tour Down Under), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a document titled ‘Policy Document for Team India’, containing 10 specific guidelines aimed at promoting “discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series.”

This policy document follows a review meeting that the BCCI held on Saturday involving the board’s top brass and head coach Gautam Gambhir along with skipper Rohit Sharma and selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar, and lays out detailed logistical plans for players to follow. Here’s what the ten points include.

Mandatory participation in domestic matches

The BCCI has made it compulsory for players to participate in domestic cricket matches. This move is designed to ensure that players stay connected with the domestic cricket ecosystem, helping maintain match fitness, develop talent, and strengthen the overall domestic structure.

“Participation in domestic matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines… Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.”

Separate travel with families

The board has introduced strict guidelines regarding family visits during overseas tours. Families will only be allowed to stay for up to two weeks during overseas tours that exceed 45 days.

“All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion. Exceptions, if any, must be preapproved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee.”

Family travel policy

The board has revised the family travel policy to ensure a balance between the players’ well-being and team commitments.

Eligibility: Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period.

Provisions: The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player for the Visitors’ Period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player.

Coordination: Visits must be scheduled at a single time during dates agreed upon by the Coach, Captain, and GM Operations.

Exceptions: Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the Coach, Captain and GM Operations. Additional expenses outside the visitors’ period will not be covered by the BCCI.”

Excess baggage limit

The new policy also imposes a limit on the amount of baggage players can carry during long tours. The weight limit for baggage has been set at 150 kg.

“Players are required to adhere to the specified baggage limits shared with the team. Any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual player. This policy helps streamline logistics and avoid unnecessary expenses.”

Restriction on personal staff on tour

The BCCI has also barred personal staff, such as managers, chefs, assistants, and security from accompanying players during tours and series.

“Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI. This ensures that the focus remains on team operations and minimizes logistical challenges. – this has to be done away with.”

Coordination for Equipment and Personal Items

The board has now made it mandatory for players to coordinate with the team management when sending their equipment and personal items to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“Players must coordinate with team management regarding equipment and personal items being sent to the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the player’s responsibility.”

Leaving practice sessions early

To ensure full commitment towards training sessions, players are mandated to stay for the full duration of scheduled practice sessions. The new rule will prevent any player from leaving early, a habit previously adopted by some star players who would leave the nets early in separate vehicles.

“All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team.”

Personal shoots during series

In a bid to eliminate distractions and ensure that players stay focused on their cricketing responsibilities, the board’s new policy will bar players from engaging in personal commercial endorsements or shoots during an ongoing series or tour.

“Players are not permitted to engage in personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing series or tour. This avoids distractions and ensures that the players’ focus remains on cricket and team responsibilities.”

Participation in BCCI’s official shoots and functions

The new policy mandates players to participate in BCCI’s official shoots and ensure presence during the board’s functions.

“Players are required to be available for BCCI’s official shoots, promotional activities, and functions. These engagements are essential for maintaining the BCCI’s commitments to stakeholders and promoting the game effectively.”

Returning home due to matches finishing early

Players are now required to remain with the team even if a series or match concludes early.

“Players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned. This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to team dynamics.”

The sanctions

Underlining the need to “adhere strictly” to the guidelines, the BCCI has warned violators of “disciplinary action” including sanctions, that includes sanctions from playing tournaments conducted by the board including the Indian Premier League and deduction in annual contract and match fee.

“The BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player for participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI player contract.”