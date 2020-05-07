After Germany chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday confirmed the Bundesliga season can restart this month, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thanked the politicians and said he is now looking forward to the resuming of the tournament.

As per the German government, the top-flight football competition of the country can resume in the second half of May, observing a strict hygiene plan – the league itself should decide on the exact date. However, all matches will be held behind closed doors.

The resumption of the Bundesliga will make it the first major league in Europe to return to action after the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the world to a standstill.

“I would like to thank the politicians for today’s decision, which enables the Bundesliga season to be played to a finish. We are now looking forward to resuming play, ideally from mid-May. This ensures that the sporting decisions are made on the pitch and not in the boardroom,” said Rummenigge as quoted by Bayern Munich’s official website.

“I would like to expressly thank the DFL and the Medicine Task Force for the excellent organisational and medical plans. I appeal to everyone involved to follow the guidelines in these plans, which are the basis for resuming play, in an exemplary and disciplined manner,” he added.

The German football league has revealed that clubs in the top two German divisions have returned 10 positive results from 1,724 coronavirus tests.

Clubs have been training in groups, with the tests taken before a planned return to training as teams.

(With inputs from IANS)