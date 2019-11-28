Goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann helped Barcelona register a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night to ensure they finish at the top of Champions League Group F. It also guaranteed that the Catalan club will be among the top seeds in the 2019-2020 Champions League knockout stage.

A goal by Suarez was ruled by the VAR in the 23rd minute, but soon the Uruguayan striker drew the first blood of the game riding on an assist from Messi in the 29th minute.

Later, Messi, who was playing his 700th game in Barca shirt, made the moment even more special in the 33rd minute with a goal of his own.

Meanwhile, the Argentine became the second player to reach the 700-game mark for Barcelona, following Xavi Hernandez, who appeared in Barca shirt for a record 767 times. However, Messi is likely to break the record as he has a contract to remain at the Camp Nou until 2021.

Later in the game, in the 67th minute to be precise, Messi set up a superb ball for Griezmann and the latter didn’t disappoint and netted the ball with ease.

Dortmund enjoyed an edge in possession, yet the best they could do was a consolation goal by Jadon Sanchez with 13 minutes left in regulation.

Despite the loss, Dortmund remain in the fight for second place in Group F, tied on points at 7 with Inter Milan, who prevailed 3-1 Wednesday against Slavia Prague.

Talking about Messi, this is his 16th season in the first team following his debut under Frank Rijkaard in the 2004-05 season. The 32-year-old averages 44 games per season and more than 38 goals per season. He has won 34 trophies — including 10 league titles.