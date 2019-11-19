Fresh reports from the European transfer market suggest that Chelsea star Willian is keen on a move to Barcelona, amid speculations that Barca have renewed their interest in the Brazilian star ahead of the forthcoming transfer window.

According to a report carried by Express, Willian is “desperate” to join Barcelona even as his Premier League side is preparing a new contract for him. It is an extensively reported fact that Barcelona have been trying to rope in Willian for quite some time now but has failed to do so.

The report further claims that Barca even made a few offers for Willian in the recently concluded transfer window but all of them were rejected by Chelsea.

A separate set of reports carried by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claim that Willian is in fact not signing a new contract at Chelsea as he is optimistic about changing bases to Barca in January.

Willian had even gone on record claiming that he had received an offer from the defending champions of La Liga after the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup.

It remains to be seen if the Barcelona deal eventually happens in the January window.