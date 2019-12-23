If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, La Liga giants Barcelona seemed to have taken a decision regarding Lionel Messi’s future at the club. They have reportedly decided to give Messi a lifetime contract at the Camp Nou.

A report carried by Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona have contacted Messi’s father Jorge Messi to make him aware that Barca are willing to offer the six-time Ballon d’Or winner a “lifetime contract” in order to convince him to extend his stint at the club until he decides to retire.

Notably, the legendary Argentine had signed a deal with Barca which would run until July 2021. He had also signed a secret clause that would allow him to cancel the contract at the end of any season according to whether his body was in shape and football ready.

Later, it was being reported that Messi was being given a lifetime contract back then but the Argentine himself denied it.

“At the time there was talk of a contract for life [at Barcelona ], as they did with [Andres] Iniesta, what I said was that I don’t want a contract that binds me. I don’t want to be here if I’m not happy.” Messi was quoted as saying by Mirror.

“I want to compete, perform and keep fighting for targets, not being here simply due to my contract. That is why I don’t like [the idea of binding myself to Barcelona]. But here [at Barcelona], I’d stay here all my life,” he had explained.