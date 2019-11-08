India’s stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday added another feather to his cap by becoming the first-ever batsman to reach 2500-run mark in T20 Internationals.

In Rajkot, Rohit played a sensational knock of 85 runs off 43 balls against Bangladesh in the second match of the ongoing three-match series and meanwhile, achieved the historic feat in his 100th T20I match; 92nd innings. He now has 2537 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Closest to Rohit’s runs is India skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the ongoing series against Bangladesh. Kohli has 2450 runs from 72 matches, in which he has batted 67 times.

Talking about the match on Thursday, the 32-year-old butchered the Bangladesh bowlers, tonking the ball in every nook and cranny of the ground during the 154-run chase. He reached the fifty in just 23 balls, with a six off Afif Hossain. This was his joint-fastest fifty, after 22-ball half-century against the West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

Riding on match-winning knock from skipper Rohit Sharma, India chased down the mediocre target with 26 balls to spare. Rohit took only 43 balls for his innings which was laced with 6 boundaries and as many sixes.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India as he took 2 crucial wickets of Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim and conceded 28 runs in his 4 overs.

India and Bangladesh meet next on Sunday for the third and final T20I in Nagpur.