Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a multi-format series in February and March this year, announced the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday.

The tour, which will begin with a two-day practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19, will have a one-off Test, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is).

The Test will begin on February 22 in Mirpur, while the three-match ODI series will be played on March 1, 3 and 6 in Chattogram. The teams will head back to Mirpur to play the T20Is on March 11 and 9.

Zimbabwe had last toured Bangladesh in 2019 for a tri-series featuring Afghanistan as well. The African side have last played a Test there in 2018 when the two-match affair was shared 1-1. They have not won a series there since 2001 when they claimed the Tests 1-0 and ODIs 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh cricket team are currently in the middle of a tour to Pakistan. The Bangla Tigers have lost both the T20Is of the three-match series that have been played so far.

In the second T20I, Riding on 66 not out off 44 balls from skipper Babar Azam on Saturday, Pakistan drubbed Bangladesh by 9 wickets, thus taking an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are hosting Sri Lanka for a two-match series where the visitors have already taken a 1-0 lead. The Lankans defeated Zimbabwe by ten wickets in the first Test at the Harare Sports Club on the last day after Suranga Lakmal rattled through the home team’s batting line-up in the second innings and the Lankan batsmen chased the target within three overs.

Earlier, Angelo Mathews’ maiden double ton had put Sri Lanka in the driving seat on Day 4 of the first Test of the two-match series.