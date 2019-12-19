Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have expressed their desire to play three Twenty-20 Internationals (T20I) in Pakistan but have shown little interest to play a two-match Test series.

“We have had a round of correspondence with them and they are happy to play three T20s in Pakistan but they are slightly reluctant to play two Tests,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Reportedly, Khan has asked the BCB about their reason for their reluctance to play Test matches, especially with Pakistan successfully hosting a Test series against Sri Lanka.

“I have written back to them, being very strong in my response, and asked the reason why. We have our security plans signed off by ICC and it has been signed off for a while now,” Wasim said.

Following a terror attack on touring Sri Lankan cricket team’s bus in Lahore in 2009, Pakistan hosted all its home Test matches at the United Arab Emirates (UAE), till Sri Lanka agreed to visit the country for a two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, which began last week.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Marylebone Cricket Club decided to send its team for a cricket tour to the country. The decision came after MCC World Cricket committee’s members had expressed their interest in helping Pakitan to come out of its exile from hosting international cricket in the country.

Sangakkara, who himself was a part of the Sri Lankan team that faced the attack, highlighted the importance of supporting Pakistan cricket in their hard times and also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their effort to create a safe landscape to mark Test cricket’s return.

Also, expressing his excitement to lead MCC he said, “I am excited to be captaining MCC on the tour to Pakistan. With international cricket having returned for the first time in a decade, it is wonderful the Club is doing its part to strengthen cricket in Pakistan and I look forward to being part of the trip.”