Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has stated that Bangladesh is the only place in the world where the Indian team does not get as much support as it is used to getting in other places in the world. Rohit was interacting with the newly appointed Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal on the Facebook live session.

The Mumbai Indians skipper congratulated Tamim on transforming the Bangladesh cricket as a cricketing giant.

“India and Bangladesh have passionate cricket fans, when we make mistakes, we are criticised from all corners, I know it is similar in Bangladesh, I know how passionate fans can get in Bangladesh when we come to the ground to play the match, it is unbelievable, India is not used to playing without any sort of crowd support, Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support,” Rohit told Tamim.

“We get support wherever we go, Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support, I know Bangladesh fans really get behind you, this is a totally different Bangladesh side now, you have a sense of eagerness in your team now, everybody says that, we have seen with your performances during the 2019 World Cup as well,” he added.

Rohit has a brilliant run against Bangladesh as far as ICC tournaments are concerned. He has scored tons against Bangladesh in the ICC 50-over World Cup 2015, ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2019.

India and Bangladesh have managed to constitute an intense rivalry in the last few years with several games going down to the wire.