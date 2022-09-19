Bajrang Punia wins bronze in World Wrestling Championships

The Indian ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has done it again, he has won the men’s 65 kg bronze medal on the final day of the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Bajrang has won two Gold medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games respectively, and a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old Bajrang Punia won his fourth championship medal in this years World Wrestling championship edition, previously he has won a silver in 2018, a bronze in 2013 and 2019. He is the only wrestler from India to have four medals in the World Wrestling Championships.

On Saturday, Bajrang, who won the CWG gold in the 2018 and 2022 editions, started with a 5-4 victory over Alejandro Valdes of Cuba, a two-time world bronze medalist. Punia advanced to the next round, but due to a head injury, he had to compete in the following round while wearing a bandage.

He produced a determined comeback against Sebastian Rivera of Puerto Rico while grappling with a bandage after falling behind 6-0 early on.

As the second session came to a close, the 28-year-old had eventually trimmed the points gap to 8-9. The bronze medalist from Tokyo 2020 then turned the tide with a two-point takedown in the closing 20 seconds to win the match 10-9.

After losing by a score of 10-0 against John Michael Diakomihalis of the USA in the quarterfinal, Bajrang returned to medal contention by virtue of victory by superiority (VSU).

He advanced to the bronze medal final with a valiant 7-6 victory over Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan. Based on his opponent’s scores and VPO1-Points, he was able to win.

Vinesh Phogat, another Indian wrestler and gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games 2022, defeated Swedish champion Emma Malmgren to win the women’s 53 kg division bronze medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade on Wednesday.