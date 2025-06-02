BAI injects Rs 9.75 crore annual investment; focus on strengthening grassroots level

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced a Rs 9.75 crore annual investment plan to boost the sport’s growth in the country which includes offering monthly retainers to former international coaches, doubling prize money for domestic tournaments, and rewarding international medal-winning performances.

The decision was taken during BAI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held here on Saturday.

To focus on long-term talent development and international success, the federation has allocated Rs 73 lakh for monthly retainers to Olympians and former internationals who now train players at national camps.

Additionally, Rs 2.22 crore has been set aside as direct rewards for Indian shuttlers who win medals at major global events.

Out of the Rs 9.75 crore annual expenditure for grassroots initiatives and assisting state associations in conducting domestic tournaments, Rs 3.8 crore has been dedicated to the total prize pool and grant allocation for national tournaments.

The revised structure increases annual grants to state associations from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. BAI will also provide additional support for organising national ranking tournaments across various age groups: Rs 3 lakh for U-15 and U-17 events, Rs 2 lakh for Senior and U-19 events, and Rs 1.5 lakh for U-13 events.

BAI president and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that given the size of the country, one National Centre of Excellence (NCE) was insufficient. Thus, increased grants to state associations will help them enhance their existing programmes.

To improve domestic competition, the prize money for national ranking tournaments has been doubled. Senior national ranking events will now offer Rs 10 lakh in prize money, U-19 events will offer Rs 8 lakh, U-15 and U-17 events will offer Rs 12 lakh, and U-13 events will offer Rs 6 lakh.

The total allocation for all National Championships has increased from Rs 2.13 crore to Rs 3.2 crore, with the Senior Nationals alone seeing an increase from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

BAI has also allocated Rs 1 lakh per month to Olympians and Rs 50,000 per month to coaches who have represented the official Indian team in international events and are currently coaching at National Camps held across three locations.