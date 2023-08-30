Bachchu Kadu threatens Sachin Tendulkar for endorsing online gaming app

In a recent development, renowned cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar finds himself entangled in a legal tussle as Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bachchu Kadu takes a determined stance against the endorsement of online gaming and gambling applications that involve financial transactions.

After fervently appealing to Tendulkar to reconsider his association with such platforms, Bachchu Kadu, hailing from Achalpur and a former minister of state for school education under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has opted for legal recourse to dissuade the cricket maestro from continuing his promotional endeavors in this domain.

What does Bachchu Kadu say?

Expressing his motivations, Kadu has iterated that his forthcoming step of sending a legal notice to Tendulkar through his legal representation is fueled by a desire to uphold the esteemed stature of individuals, such as a Bharat Ratna awardee, who he believes should refrain from aligning themselves with applications that are proving detrimental to the younger generation.

He has asserted that these applications, with their pervasive reach and alluring appeal, are orchestrating a downfall in the lives of impressionable youths, thereby necessitating a robust response in the form of legal intervention.

Moreover, Kadu, in his recent media interactions in Amravati, has divulged his party’s intention to orchestrate a large-scale demonstration against the proliferation of online gaming and gambling applications.

Drawing attention to the multifaceted persona of Tendulkar as a globally celebrated sports figure and a former member of the Rajya Sabha, Kadu has highlighted the existence of a well-defined code of conduct that expressly disallows certain individuals from lending their endorsements to brands of this nature.

He opined that the influential aura of celebrity endorsements significantly amplifies the impact of advertising campaigns, making it imperative to scrutinize the brands they choose to associate with.

Kadu, through his articulate communication, has underscored the disconcerting reality that an alarming number of today’s youth are succumbing to the allure of gambling applications, resulting in the erosion of their well-being and prospects.

The debate is ongoing. We are yet to see how this legal pursuit will unfold. It is also uncertain whether it will set a precedent for similar cases involving celebrity endorsements. These cases are becoming more common in the ever-expanding realm of online gaming and gambling platforms.