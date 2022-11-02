Bangladesh Skipper, Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in a Super 12s match in Group 2 of the Men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval.

In a chilly, chilly Adelaide, India’s victory over Bangladesh will help them in their quest to secure a semifinal spot. In the Group 2 points standings, Bangladesh and India are tied on four points, with the former having the higher net run rate.

India has a 10-1 overall T20I record versus Bangladesh. In their most recent T20 World Cup match, India triumphed by a heartbreaking one run in Bengaluru, 2016.

After winning the toss, Shakib stated that have included in an extra pacer in Shoriful Islam, who replaces Soumya Sarkar in the playing eleven.

“Don’t know what the best score is on this pitch. Know what’s coming at us, we’re well prepared. Boys gelling well together, everyone looking forward to this. Need to continue doing good things. Batting is one area we can improve. Our fast bowling is terrific,” he expressed.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have loved to bat first and added that left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda in the playing eleven.

“Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn’t play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well,” he stated.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

(inputs from IANS)