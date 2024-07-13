Avesh looking forward to play Test cricket

Days after Arshdeep Singh opened up about his interests to feature in India’s red-ball scheme of things, another white-ball specialist Avesh Khan has expressed his desire to play Test cricket.

Expressing confidence in his ability to perform in red-ball format at the international level, Avesh highlighted his experience and success in domestic cricket, asserting that he can replicate that performance on the global stage.

“I’m very excited for Test cricket as I feel it’s a format where I can prove myself, which I’ve done for my state team, India A or while Duleep, Deodhar trophy. I’m waiting for that chance as there’s a different kind of fun playing Test cricket,” Avesh said.

“I love to bowl with the red ball as I bowl around 20-25 overs in a day for my state team as well. In the entire season, I bowl around 300-350 overs, so I’m looking forward to a chance to play Test cricket and do well for my country in the longest format,” Khan said.

Avesh, who is currently a part of the India squad in the ongoing Zimbabwe tour, has been right on the money against the African side, and looks on course to retain his side for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, later this month as seniors like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are on an extended break following the T20 World Cup triumph.

Speaking about the Indian pace spearhead, Avesh praised Bumrah as a once-in-a-generation bowler. He highlighted that the most remarkable aspect of working with Bumrah is his willingness to share his vast knowledge and experience.

“Like Virat bhai said, he is a once in a generation bowler, it is true and we all believe so. His style of bowling and his mindset are different, but the main (thing) is his execution, for which we all practice,” Avesh said.

“Whenever I speak with him, he tells me to focus on the execution. If you are thinking of sending down a yorker, then it has to be a yorker; it cannot be a full toss or a half volley, a bouncer has to be on the shoulders; a length ball has to be (aimed at) the top of off (stump),” concluded the fast bowler.

Gambhir will want 100 percent from everyone

Sharing insights about the working style of newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, Avesh, who has worked closely with the former India left-hander at the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, said the players are expected to give their 100 percent and always look to get better of one’s opponents.

“Whatever I have learned from him, it is about the mindset that you should always look to get the better of your opponent and give your 100 per cent,” he said.

Avesh also stated that Gambhir isn’t one to deliver long messages in team meetings but instead assigns tasks and roles to players and always wants to focus on winning.

“In team meetings, as well as one-on-ones, he would speak less but would convey his point as to what is to be done. He would assign tasks and roles to players and he has always been a ‘team coach’. He always wants to win and everyone to give their 100 per cent,” Avesh added.