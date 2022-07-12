Austrian GP top 3 Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fined for ‘parc ferme’ breaches

Following the conclusion of Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring, Austrian Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc, along with fellow podium finishers Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, were each fined 10,000 Euros suspended for violating ‘parc ferme’ rules.

The fines were issued after it was determined that Leclerc, Verstappen, and Hamilton’s driver assistants entered parc ferme “in violation of the procedure that was published prior to the race,” with the trio’s fines suspended for the rest of the 2022 season.

“The stewards received a report from the Media Delegate, which was subsequently confirmed by video evidence, that the physio/drivers’ assistants of the top three finishers entered parc ferme without permission and in violation of the procedure that was published prior to the race ‘for the orderly conduct of the event’,” wrote the stewards in the three reports issued to the drivers.

“In part, this is to prevent handing over of items to the drivers prior to them being weighed. The competitor is fined 10,000 Euros, which will be suspended for the remainder of the season pending any further violation of the procedure, and the competitors are warned that the passes of the individuals concerned may be revoked in case of systemic violation.”

The term parc ferme, which is a French phrase that literally translates as “closed park,” traditionally refers to a secure area at a circuit where cars are scrutinised for legality and safety.