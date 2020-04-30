With the Austrian Grand Prix to kick off the truncated Formula One season on 5 July, country’s health minister Rudolf Anschober has insisted on Wednesday that the race is possible only if played without audience.

“Authorisation to stage the event depends entirely on the security plan that the organisers present,” Anschober told Radio O1 as quoted by AFP.

“We will only allow such events under very strict conditions and of course, I think it goes without saying, without a crowd,” he added.

Earlier this week, Formula One boss Chase Carey has said that he hopes the truncated 2020 season would be able to commence with the Australian Grand Prix on 5 July.

“We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend,” Carey had said as quoted by official website of F1.

“We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule.

“The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority one and we will only go forward if we are confident we have reliable procedures to address both risks and possible issues,” he had added.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a complete halt and the sporting arena is no exception. Many sports events have either been cancelled or postponed.

The virus has so far infected more than 32 lakh people globally while claiming over lives 2,20,000 lives.