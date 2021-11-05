Australia’s one-off Test with Afghanistan officially postponed

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Friday that Australia’s one-off men’s Test against Afghanistan has been postponed.

There has been doubt around the historic Test after the CA declared that they would not support the Taliban government’s hard stance against the inclusion of women in sports.

Cricket Australia in a statement said, “Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s Test match against Afghanistan which was set to be played in Hobart on November 27.”

Despite the postponement, the Australian cricket board pledged to assist Afghanistan in their development of the game.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer,” the board said.

“CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL (Big Bash League) this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women’s and men’s team in the not too distant future,” it added.

The Test match has been postponed for the second time, with the match being pushed back from November 2020 owing to COVID-19 issues.

The first of Australia’s five Ashes Tests, part of the World Test Championship, will begin on December 8 at The Gabba.

Mohammad Nabi, an Afghanistan all-rounder, was frustrated by the postponement.

Nabi said, “It’s disappointing the Test match isn’t going ahead this year but I’m happy that the match is only postponed and not cancelled.”

He further added that “My representative has been assured by Cricket Australia that they remain committed to the development of cricket in Afghanistan, so I look forward to hearing how we can work together in this regard.”

(With IANS inputs)