Australian female cricketer Alex Blackwell, who called time on her international career in February 2018 after 251 appearances, is hanging up her playing boots at the end of the ongoing domestic season.

Blackwell, who plays for Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), has confirmed that the 2019 edition – her 18th year on the domestic circuit – would be her last.

The 36-year-old told her teammates of her decision following their win over Melbourne Stars, in which she struck 65 off 47 balls.

“I’d decided before the match that I was going to retire,” ICC quoted Blackwell as saying. “It’s got to come to an end at some point. There’s been many highlights, but what’s been really cool (this season) is watching the next generation of Thunder players grabbing their opportunities. It’s been very special to be a part of that – I’m really satisfied.”

Notably, the right-handed batter is Thunder’s most capped player and highest run-getter, among the men and women. She is also the team’s leading run-scorer this year.

Blackwell led Australia to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and Thunder to the WBBL title in the inaugural edition.

She has played 144 ODIs, 95 T20Is and 12 Test matches and has scored 3492 ODI and 1314 T20I runs.