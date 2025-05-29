Australia to tour India for 3 ODIs ahead of women’s 50-over WC

The Australian women’s team will tour India for a brief three-match ODI series in mid-September, the BCCI announced on Thursday. The 50-over matches will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 14, 17 and 20, and will serve as key preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will also be held in India from September 29.

India, the hosts, and Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka had earned direct entry into the World Cup, while Bangladesh and Pakistan got there after topping a qualifying event in Pakistan earlier this year.

Pakistan’s matches at the World Cup are likely to be held at a neutral venue, in accordance to a pre-agreed hybrid model adopted by the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this year before the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan were the official hosts of the Champions Trophy but eventual champions India played all their matches, including the final in Dubai.

Australia, South Africa men’s ‘A’ teams to visit India

In addition to the women’s series, the BCCI also announced that the Australia A and South Africa A men’s teams will also tour India during the September-November window for multi-format contests.

Australia A will play two unofficial four-day matches in Lucknow, followed by three one-dayers in Kanpur. South Africa A’s tour will be staged entirely in Bengaluru, with the two unofficial Tests to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and the three one-day matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The India A team is currently in England, and is slated to play two four-day matches against England Lions and then a four-day fixture against the main India Test team ahead of the gruelling five-match England vs India Test series, starting June 20.