Australia, SA name full-strength squads for WTC final

Skipper Pat Cummins, experienced quick Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounder Cameron Green are among the inclusions as defending champions Australia announced a full-strength squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s, starting June 11.

Cummins and Hazlewood missed Australia’s most recent Test series in Sri Lanka due to injury, while Green is in line to make his first Test appearance in more than 12 months after recovering from back surgery.

Advertisement

Australia’s squad is full of experience and at full strength for the WTC final, with Cummins joined by fellow quicks Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Hazlewood in a 15-player squad that also has two spinning options in Nathan Lyon and Matt Kuhnemann.

Advertisement

After an impressive outing against India in the Border-Gavaskar series, teenager Sam Konstas also found a place in the squad, with Green and fellow all-rounder Beau Webster battling it out with key batters Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Josh Inglis for a spot in the XI.

Inglis can provide support for first-choice keeper Alex Carey, while Brendan Doggett will travel with the squad as a reserve. The squad of 15 will also travel to the Caribbean for the three-match series against the West Indies that will commence from June 26.

Australia’s selection committee chairman George Bailey believes Australia have a well-balanced squad at their disposal and is confident his side can claim back-to-back WTC titles.

“We are fortunate and looking forward to having Pat (Cummins), Josh (Hazlewood), and Cam (Green) back in the squad,” Bailey said.

“The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade. Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship.

“It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord’s,” he added.

Australia can make changes to their squad prior to the final with approval from the ICC Event Technical Committee.

Ngidi returns to SA squad

South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship finale has been further strengthened by the return of speedster Lungi Ngidi, who missed out on the home summer assignments due to a groin injury.

Temba Bavuma leads South Africa’s charge in their first-ever WTC Final, having qualified for the one-off Test after topping the WTC Standings with a point percentage of 69.44. The Proteas have largely kept faith in their trusted core, making only two changes to the 16-player squad that faced Pakistan. Youngster Kwena Maphaka misses out at the expense of the returning Ngidi, while top-order batter Matthew Breetzke also drops out.

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Aiden Markram make up the top order batting options, whereas rising star Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and Bavuma will hold fort in the middle order. Kyle Verreynne will be an electric presence behind the stumps and lower down the order, and all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen can also contribute with the bat.

Mulder and Jansen will be joined by ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch to frame up the fast-bowling lineup. Tweaker Keshav Maharaj will be the face of the spin resources alongside Senuran Muthusamy.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.