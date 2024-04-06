Australia rout India 5-1 in the opening match of the tour

Display awesome former world and Olympic Champion Australia brought high flying India down to earth by thrashing the Men in Blue 5-1 in their first game of the five-match Test series in Perth on Saturday.

. Tim Brand (3’), Tom Wickham (20’, 38’), Joel Rintala (37’), and Flynn Ogilvie (57’) were the goalscorers for the hosts, while Gurjant Singh (47’) reduced the margin for the losers.

India opened the game on a aggressive note with a strategy centred on ball possession and dictating the game’s pace.

However, Australians the broke the Indian rhythm in the 3rd minute the match.as Tim Brand broke through visitors defense on a swift counter-attack, finding the back of the net and putting hosts in the lead.

Stunned by this early setback, India went on the offensive, mounting pressure on the hosts which however lacked direction and penetration.

Australia,playing to a plan launced very incisive counter 1attacks, earning two consecutive penalty corners.

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh exhibited remarkable skill, thwarting the hosts attempts to widen their lead with two outstanding saves.

Indians kept making counter and earned penalty corner but couldn’t capitalise on it.

The second quarter saw Indians running around holding the ball but never looked dangerous and their attacks were directionless and Australian defence had no problem in foiling all the moves. . Despite earning an early penalty corner the visitors were unable to capitalize on it.

The hosts on the other hand, kept their cool and eneegy and made very effective moves as they managed to increase the lead ,when Tom Wickham executed a remarkable stretch to score a superb goal, ( 2-0)

After taking the two – goal lead the hosts started taking ball possession, effectively stifling India’s offensive advances and dictating the game from.the midfield.

The third quarter Belonged to the hosts as tgey persistently applied pressure on India by pressing them and testing their defensive capabilities at frequently .

This relentless pressure saw Indian defenxe collapsing as they they swiftly conceded two more goals . Joel Rintala (37’) and Tom Wickham (38’) capitalized on the opportunities presented and the visitors trailed 0- 4 after 45 minutes. .

In the final quarter, Australia won an early penalty corner, the Indians not only denied the hosts from capitalising on it but also pulled one back on a counterattack as Gurjant Singh (47’) netted a goal through a powerful shot.

However, Australia restored their four-goal lead as Flynn Ogilvie (57’) scored through a penalty corner to contribute to the hosts’ 5-1 win.

India ia will take on Australia in their second game of the tour on 7th April

Indian team has gone to Australia for a five match series in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Both the teams are clubbed in pool B of the Hockey tournament at Paris Game.

Today’s drubbing has come as a rude awaking for the Indians who till yesterday were basking innthe glory of FIH pro league at Bhubnwshwar early this year.

Coach Fulton and Harmanpreet Singh must have realised that they every match is a new game and past results dont count in new game.