Australia dethrone India from No.1 Test spot

Australia have leapfrogged India to the No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings. The Kangaroos had held the top spot briefly following their win in the World Test Championship final in June.

Before the latest update, both Australia and India had a rating of 118 each, but India were ahead on points. However, India lost a rating point after their two-match series in South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw, and are now placed second.

Australia, meanwhile, beat Pakistan in the first two Tests to stay on 118 rating points.

This also means India’s reign as the No. 1 team across all three formats has come to an end. In September 2023, they became only the second team in men’s history to occupy the top spot across formats.

India and Australia also occupy the top two spots in ODIs. India are No. 1 with a rating of 121, Australia just below with 117.

In T20Is, India (265) have a lead of nine over the second-placed England (256).

Coming to the player rankings, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam and Suryakumar Yadav are the No. 1 batters in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. Among bowlers, three spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests, Keshav Maharaj in ODIs and Adil Rashid in T20Is – occupy the top spots.