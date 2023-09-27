Australia avoid whitewash, India take series 2-1

The third and final ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot marked the final countdown for the much-anticipated ICC World Cup 2023, starting October 5. As far as the series is concerned, the hosts have already taken it, and as such it’s an inconsequential affair but in terms of preparations, the game held significance for both sides with Australia managing to avoid a whitewash, and more importantly got their top order firing in unison to wrap up the rubber with a consolation win by 66 runs.

Electing to bat on a flat deck, Australia’s top order served a timely reminder of what’s in store for the opposition teams during the showpiece tournament. Mitchell Marsh (96) and David Warner (56) fired explosive half centuries to get Australia off to a fiery start in the mandatory powerplay, before Steven Smith (74) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) belted equally destructive half centuries to propel Australia to a massive 352 for 7, the highest at this venue.

In reply, India’s chase was marred by a mini collapse triggered by comeback man Glenn Maxwell (4/40) after Rohit Sharma (81 off 57 balls) and Virat Kohli (56 off 61 balls) slammed contrasting half centuries to set the tone. Shreyas Iyer also came up with a breezy 43-ball 48 to keep the team in the hunt before the rest of the batting failed to capitalize on the decent start.

Maxwell accounted for the wickets of the top four – Rohit and his new opening partner Washington Sundar (18), Virat and Shreyas – that stifled the flow of runs, even as KL Rahul (26 off 30) failed to cash on to the start. Ravindra Jadeja, playing on home soil, raged a lone battle, scoring 35 off 36 but found very little support from the tailenders, to be eventually bowled out for 286 with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Marsh, who has been due for big runs, fell four shy of a century after tearing into the Indian bowlers in attacking partnerships, first with fellow opener Warner for 78 runs, and then a second-wicket stand of 137 with Steve Smith, to set the tone for the tourists’ onslaught.

Once Marsh took on Bumrah with boundaries and a six in the first few overs, the left-handed Warner soon joined in the charge, as he hammered Prasidh Krishna for three fours and a six in the seventh over to race to his fifty in 32 balls in the next with another hit over the fence.

Marsh reached his half-ton in 45 balls but was denied a century by Kuldeep Yadav, who got him caught out after an 84-ball knock laced with 13 fours and three sixes. Former skipper Smith, who slammed a 61-ball knock with the help of eight fours and a six, fell trying to switch gears, while Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell also fell in quick succession. The three quick wickets slowed the tourists down before Labuschagne took control until he fell in the 49th over.

For the home side, Bumrah put behind the two expensive spells to bounce back with the wickets of Carey, Maxwell and Labuschagne and finish with 3/81 while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep too chipped in with a couple of wicket as Australia stuttered a bit in the final 10 overs.

Earlier, both the sides made wholesale changes for the game, with Rohit, Virat, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep, Bumrah returning to the side. Sundar also got a game in place of Ravchandran Ashwin. For Australia, fit-again players Mitchell Starc and Maxwell returned to the playing XI along with skipper Pat Cummins, who decided to hand an ODI debut to rookie leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha.

The BCCI had additionally named four local state players Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai to support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.