Indian captain Virat Kohli has been granted a paternity leave and as a result he would miss the last three Tests against Australia during India’s tour later this year. On the other had, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was included in the Test squad.

Kohli had already informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his wish to return to India. He and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January next year.

“At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide,” the statement said. “The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who was initially left out of all the three Indian squads for the Australia tour, has been included in the team for the four-match Test series. He will miss the limited-overs part of the tour due to an injury he suffered at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the BCCI have been monitoring his fitness, and have cleared him to play the Test series.

“The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same,” the statement said.

“In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” it concluded.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit had missed four games in the IPL 2020. However, on the day of the initial squad announcement, he made a surprise comeback in Mumbai’s Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals, station that he had recovered.

He will lead MI in the final against DC on November 10.