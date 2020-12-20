The third and fourth Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series – currently scheduled to be played in Sydney and Brisbane respectively in January, 2021 – could be switched due to new COVID-19 rules in Sydney.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia are mulling over the idea of taking the third Test to The Gabba and switching the fourth match of the series to the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The plan of hosting the third Test in Brisbane is being thought over because it will allow both the squads, and television broadcast crews, to cross borders more easily.

If the Queensland government decides to close its border to people from Sydney due to the growing Covid-19 cluster in Sydney then it could make it impossible to travel from Sydney to Brisbane.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday announced increased restrictions as she revealed 30 new cases of community transmission, 28 of them linked to the Avalon outbreak and the other two from the northern beaches as well, the SMH report stated.

Australia on Saturday registered brilliant 8-wicket win over India in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval after the bowlers had bundled the visitors for a meager total of 35 runs in the second innings.

Chasing the target of 90 runs, Australia reached the total in just 21 overs on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Opener Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 off 63 balls.

Starting the innings with a 53-run lead, India lost nine wickets in just 27 runs in the first session on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Mohammed Shami, the No. 11 batsman, retired hurt and could not bat.

Josh Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) with their fiery spells have now given Australia a complete control over the Day-Night fixture. The hosts need to chase 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.