Rohit Sharma, who was picked up in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the last moment, said that he would be happy to bat anywhere the team demand in Australia.

“I will tell you the same thing that I have told everyone all this while. I will be happy to bat wherever the team wants me to but I don’t know if they would change my role as an opener,” Rohit told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Rohit, who was initially left out of all the three Indian squads for the Australia tour, was included in the team for the four-match Test series. He will miss the limited-overs part of the tour due to an injury he suffered at the recently-concluded IPL.

The 33-year-old is expected to play a big role in the red-ball series alongside Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, especially due to skipper Virat Kohli’s absence after the first Test at Adelaide.

“I am sure the guys already in Australia must have figured out what are options when Virat leaves and who are the guys who will open the innings,” Rohit said.

“Once I reach there, I will probably have a clearer idea of what’s going to happen. I will be okay to bat wherever they want,” added the dashing batsman, who has a 46-plus average in 32 Tests.

India’s tour of Australia will kick off with the ODI series from November 27. It will be followed by the three-match T20I series from December 4 before the Virat Kohli-led team begins the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.

Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his wish to return to India to unite with his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting their first child in January next year.

The day-night Test will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).