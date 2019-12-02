It was the Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi who once again turned out to be the difference as the Spanish giants recorded a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid. The Argentine legend scored the only goal of the match which turned out to be enough to hand Barcelona as many as three points. Messi’s brilliance on display forced the Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez to claim that Lionel Messi is indeed the best player in the world.

If reports emerging from Spain are to be believed, Messi looks set to add another Ballon d’Or to his cabinet ahead of Dutch star Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. Moreover, with his brilliant performance in the match against Atletico Madrid, Messi fans around the world are convinced that he will grab his sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday.

“We are frustrated at the end with a defeat, as we played well and created chances to score. But when Messi is on the pitch, he can do that, and with such ease,” Saul told Movistar after the match as quoted by Gol Caracol.

“He is the best. [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen made some important saves for Barcelona, but for me, Messi is the one, and he has shown why he is the best,” he added.