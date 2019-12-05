At a time when football managers are being sacked at ease, Atletico Madrid could be the next club to join the ranks. Diego Simeone, who has been there at the helm of the club since 2011, might make an exit following a dismal start to the ongoing season.

According to a report on English portal Mirror, Simeone’s tenure at Madrid could come to an end and he could head towards Premier League, more precisely to Arsenal.

Arsenal, after sacking Unai Emery, are on the lookout for a manager for the rest of the season. And various reports on European media suggest that the Gunners could rope in Simeone as the replacement for Emery.

Under the 49-year-old former Argentine international, Atletico Madrid have reached the final of UEFA Champions League twice in last six years.

Last week, Arsenal removed Unai Emery as their manager after 18 months at the helm, following a poor run of play in the ongoing season. For the time being, Freddie Ljungberg, their first-team assistant coach, has taken over as the interim boss.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the official statement released by Arsenal read.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete,” the statement added.

Notably, Emery had taken the managerial assignment with Arsenal prior to the start of the 2018-19 season replacing the legendary manager Arsene Wenger, who decided to step down after serving the manager of the club for twenty-two years.

In his first season in charge, Emergy led the Gunners to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and the final of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea.