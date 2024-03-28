Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka pace bowler Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on March 30.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed Rajitha’s absence due to an injury to his left upper back area, sustained during the first Test in Sylhet. As a result, Asitha Fernando will step in as his replacement for the upcoming match.

Rajitha’s injury occurred during his stellar performance in the first Test, where he played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s dominant victory. Despite receiving treatment during the match, Rajitha’s condition has necessitated his return home to commence rehabilitation work.

“Kasun Rajitha will not be available for the second test match as the player has suffered an injury to his left upper back area,” stated an SLC media release. “Kasun will return home to start rehabilitation work.”

In a stroke of fortune, Asitha Fernando, who was initially ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury, has recovered quicker than expected. With 41 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 26.85, Fernando brings valuable experience to the Sri Lankan bowling attack. Notably, he has enjoyed success against Bangladesh, claiming 13 wickets in two Tests at an impressive average of 16.61.

Rajitha’s injury adds to the growing list of setbacks for Sri Lanka’s fast bowling unit. Dilshan Madushanka’s hamstring injury ruled him out of the IPL, while Matheesha Pathirana missed Chennai Super Kings’ opening game due to a similar ailment sustained during national duty. Additionally, Dushmantha Chameera remains sidelined with a long-term quadricep injury sustained earlier this year.