Asian Para Games: Sumit Antil wins gold; Pushpendra takes bronze in men’s javelin F64 event

Sumit Antil, the reigning Paralympic and world champion, clinched a gold medal while improving his own world record in the men’s javelin F64 event at the Asian Para Games, here on Wednesday.

Sumit pocketed the gold with a remarkable throw of 73.29 meters, setting new World, Para Asian and Games records. Another Indian in action, Pushpendra Singh bagged a bronze with a throw of 62.06 meters. Sri Lanka’s S Arachchige Kodithuwakku won silver with 64.09m.

Sumit made a powerful start with his first throw of 66.22m, effortlessly surpassing the Games Record of 56.29m he had established back in 2018 in Jakarta. His second throw reached an impressive distance of 70.48m, coming close to his own world record of 70.83m, which he had set at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

In his third attempt, he astoundingly shattered that record with an enormous throw of 73.29m.

India won total of 42 medals including 11 gold, 12 silver and 19 bronze medals, sitting fourth in the medal tally.