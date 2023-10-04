Asian Games Squash : Anahat Singh-Abhay Singh win mixed doubles bronze medal; India assured of two more medals

Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh win bronze medal, while India was assured of two more medals in the Asian Games squash tournament in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

While the pair settled for the bronze, veteran Dipika Pallikal and partner Harinder Pal Sandhu advanced to the final of the mixed doubles event. Later, Saurav Ghosal too made the final of the squash tournament in the men’s singles event. This effectively assures two more medals for India.

Earlier in the day, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh lost 8-11, 11-2, 11-9 to Aifa Azman and Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the second semi-final to settle for the bronze.

At 15 years 6 months 22 days, Anahat Singh became the youngest Indian to win a medal at the Asian Games. She surpassed the previous record held by shotgun shooter Shardul Vihan, who won a silver medal in the men’s double trap event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta at the age of 15 years, 7 months and 12 days.

While Anahat and Abhay fell in the semi-finals, the duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu made the gold medal match of the mixed doubles. Pallikal-Sandhu bounced back from a game down to win their semi-finals against Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him of Hong Kong China 2-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-9).

Later Veteran, Saurav Ghosal entered the finals. The 37-year-old made the singles gold medal match after dominating the semi-finals against Henry Leung of Hong Kong China to win 3-0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-6).

Saurav Ghosal will play Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the final on Thursday.