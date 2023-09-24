Asian Games shooting: Ramita hogs spotlight as India wins two medals in women’s 10m air rifle

Ramita Jindal won an individual bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle after combining with Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey for a team silver for India at the Asian Games Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Ramita shot 230.1 in the final at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre. China’s 17-year-old Yuting Huang claimed gold with a new Asian Games record of 252.7 while reigning world champion Jiayu Han, who holds the world record of 254.0, settled for silver with a score of 251.3.

Mehuli Ghosh won a bronze at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in August to obtain a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for India but missed out on Sunday after finishing fourth in the final with a score of 208.3.

Advertisement

Ashi Chouksey, the third Indian woman competing in the 10m air rifle, could not make the final eight. However, she clinched a silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

India scored a total of 1886 points to secure a silver medal. Ramita hit 631.9 to finish second in the qualifying round while Mehuli was fifth with 630.8. Ashi scored 623.3.

China’s Jiayu Han topped the qualifying round with a new Asian record of 634.1 and won the team gold with Yuting Huang (631.6) and Zhilin Wang (630.9) with a cumulative score of 1896.6.

Mongolia’s Nandinzaya Ganhuyag (630.2), Yesugen Oyunbat (628.9) and Narantuya Chuluunbadrakh (620.9) took home the bronze medal with a combined score of 1880.0.

Medals in the 10m air rifle team event were awarded on the basis of cumulative scores of the shooters from each country in the qualifying round.

Rudrankksh Patil, who won the gold medal at the world championships in the 10m air rifle last year, will be in action on Monday alongside Olympians Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar.

The shooting events at the Asian Games will be held till October 1. A total of 33 gold medals are up for grabs in rifle, pistol and shotgun categories.