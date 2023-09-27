Asian Games sailing: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze as Indian sailors finish with three medals

Vishnu Saravanan clinched the bronze medal for India in the dinghy ILCA7 sailing event while fellow Olympian Nethra Kumanan had to settle for fourth place in women’s dinghy ILCA6 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

After Wednesday’s medal races for both events were cancelled, Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Saravanan, with 34 net points from 11 races, was awarded the bronze.

Vishnu Saravanan’s bronze means India concluded their sailing campaign at Hangzhou with three medals. Neha Thakur, silver in girls’ dinghy ILCA4, and Eabad Ali, bronze in s windsurfer RS:X event, had medalled at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre on Tuesday.

Singapore’s Lo Jun Han Ryan, with 26 net points, clinched the gold in dinghy while the silver went to the Republic of Korea’s Ha Jeemin, who tallied one point less than Vishnu. Lower scores are better in sailing.

In the women’s dinghy ILCA6, Nethra Kumanan finished just outside the medal positions with 41 net points from her series of 11 races. Malaysia’s Binti Mohamad Latif Nur Shazrin (25), Hong Kong China’s Norton Stephanie Louise (37) and Singapore’s Chan Jing Hua Victoria (38) clinched the three podiums.

In the other event standings which were finalised , Chitresh Tatha came seventh in men’s kite with 77 net points while Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, in men’s windsurfing iQFoil, came in 7th among nine competitors with 96 net points.