Asian Games Badminton: Sindhu, Prannoy chalk out easy wins to march into round of 16

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu began her campaign at the Asian Games Badminton tournament with a straight games win over Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Wen Chi in the round of 32 in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

HS Prannoy, India’s top men’s singles player at the Games also progressed into the pre-quarter finals with ease.

Sindhu, who has dropped to 15th in badminton rankings this season, beat the world No. 21 Chinese Taipei shuttler 21-10, 21-15 in 42 minutes at the Binjiang Gymnasium.

The Indian has struggled with injuries since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games last year but looked in command in her opener. She moved around the badminton court freely and used her height to dominate Hsu Wen Chi In the first game. The 28-year-old Indian raced to a five-point lead at the break and took it from there to take the first game in 18 minutes.

The match continued at the same pace until Hsu Wen Chi began using a few drop shots to trouble PV Sindhu.

Sindhu, who won silver at the 2018 Asian Games, took a three-point lead at the start of the second game. However, Hsu Wen Chi cut down the lead to just a point at the interval.

The two players engaged in longer rallies after the break but Sindhu snatched back the lead and comfortably booked her place in the round of 16.

World No 7 HS Prannoy, , had a relatively easier challenge against Mongolia’s world No. 311 Batdavaa Munkhbat. The Indian shuttler took just 25 minutes for a 21-9, 21-12 win.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for world No. 49 Ashmita Chaliha in the women’s singles. The 23-year-old Indian lost her match to world No. 7 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-16, 21-17 in the round of 32.